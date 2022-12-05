Pakisan's Hasan Ali loses cool at fans, almost gets into fistfight during local game, video goes viral

Hasan Ali loses cool at fans, watch viral video

Pakistan suffered a 74-run defeat at the hands of England in the Rawalpindi Test on Monday, however in the meantime, Hasan Ali, who was once a regular in the team hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

A video of Hasan getting into a verbal altercation with fans has gone crazy viral on social media, while he almost came to blows, but was stopped by a person from getting physical. As per local reports in Pakistan, Hasan was playing in a local game in ArifWala, in the country's Pakpattan district on Sunday.

The Pakistani all-rounder was teased by fans in the crowd, for missing the catch in T20 World Cup 2021, which saw Babar Azam's men lose the semifinal match against eventual champions Australia.

READ| IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma-led Team India penalised 80 percent match fees for slow over rate in 1st ODI

Since then, Hasan Ali has barely featured for Pakistan in the ensuing 12 months, and the all-rounder was mocked for the same.

You gotta feel for Hasan Ali. He is out of the team but never gave any toxic statement always kept supporting the team. Once a No 1 ODI bowler and now he is facing such things in a random club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) December 4, 2022

A viral video showed the crowd mocking Hasan Ali, afterwards he was seen lashing out at the crowd, and nearly got into a fistfight with some of the fans before being held back by some people present at the venue.

Once the world's no.1 ODI bowler, and regular in all formats for Pakistan, Ali has had a stunning fall from grace. The 28-year-old last played for his nation at the Asia Cup 2022, after being included in the squad as a replacement for one of the injured players.

READ| Pakistan brutally trolled after losing Rawalpindi Test, England claim historic 74-run win

The right-handed batsman was not included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, where they lost to England in the final, and neither he got a place in the England Test series.

Babar Azam's side lost by 74 runs in the first Test on Day 5, after England smashed 657 runs in their first innings, but the home side also smashed 579 runs in their first bite at the cherry, but after England declared at 264 runs, the Three Lions risked giving the match away, only to come up with a stunning fight to bowl out Pakistan for 268 runs.