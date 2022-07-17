Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma react to Kevin Pietersen's heartfelt post for star batsman

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma react to Kevin Pietersen's message for star batsman

Pakistan skipper Babar Azad's tweet for Virat Kohli, amid the former Indian skipper's struggles with the bat, caught the eye of cricket fans, who were moved by Babar's sweet gesture. After the Pakistan ace, another legendary cricketer, Kevin Pietersen also shared a heartfelt message for Kohli.

On Saturday, both Kohli, and his wife Anushka Sharma replied to the post from the former England legend.

Lavishing praise on the 33-year-old for his illustrious career, Pietersen wrote that some people can only dream of the things that Kohli has achieved in his life.

Taking to Instagram, Pietersen posted a picture of himself with the Delhi-born batter, with the following message: "Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back."

Both Kohli and his wife Anushka promptly reacted to Kevin Pietersen's post, with red heart emojis, acknowledging his support amid the testing times that the Indian talisman has endured of late.

Earlier on Saturday, the former Indian captain also replied to Babar Azam's viral tweet, which had gone crazy viral on social media.

After Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI against England, Babar took to Twitter and wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong."

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best July 16, 2022

The Pakistani skipper received a classy reply from his Indian counterpart, who thanked Babar for his kind words and also wished him good luck. "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," wrote Kohli.

The star batsman will have another chance to put an end to his horror run with the bat as India face off against England in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday, July 17.