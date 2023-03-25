Viral Video: Rohit Sharma roasts Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in new ad, Watch

Image Source: Screengrab

It has been officially confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film "3 Idiots" will not feature the dynamic trio of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. However, fans of these talented actors can still rejoice as they are teaming up to promote a new cricket betting app that pits actors against cricketers.

In a recently released video promo for Dream 11, Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman can be seen holding a press conference where they humorously poke fun at cricketers who have ventured into the world of acting by appearing in numerous television commercials. The trio then announces their own foray into the world of cricket.

“Toh humne socha ye log acting mein busy hain to cricket hum kar lete hain (so we decided that since they are busy in acting, we can play cricket),” says Aamir.

However, the video also features reactions from several cricketers who instead mock the actors. Ravichandran Ashwin, for instance, quips, "Bolne ke liye paisa nahi lagta hai bhai" (Talking doesn't cost a penny, my friend).

The video depicts a group of cricketers laughing and ridiculing three actors for their idea of playing cricket. One of the cricketers, Rohit Sharma, comments on Aamir's cricket skills, stating that playing cricket in a film like Lagaan does not make one a cricketer. However, Madhavan comes to Aamir's defense, pointing out his successful career in the film industry. Despite this, Rohit continues to mock Aamir, claiming that giving one hit film in two years does not make one a "Hitman."

For several days, Aamir, Sharman, and R Madhavan had been teasing their fans with hints of a possible sequel to their blockbuster film, 3 Idiots. Even Kareena Kapoor joined in on the fun, sharing a video in which she expressed her surprise at not being kept in the loop about the supposed sequel. However, it was all part of a clever marketing strategy for a brand advertisement.

