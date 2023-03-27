Search icon
Viral video: MS Dhoni hits gym ahead of IPL 2023, fans go crazy to watch captain cool's workout session

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, who enjoys a massive fan following, is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations ahead of the IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

Viral video: MS Dhoni hits gym ahead of IPL 2023, fans go crazy to watch captain cool's workout session
Viral video: MS Dhoni hits gym ahead of IPL 2023, fans go crazy to watch captain cool's workout session (Photo: Twitter/CSK)

IPL 2023: Even at the age of 41, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is one of the fittest cricketers. Captain cool will lead the CSK squad in the upcoming IPL 2023 which begins on March 31. Ahead of CSK's first match on the inaugural day, Dhoni was seen working out in a gym in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. 

The Mahi fans inside the venue were quick to spot the legendary cricketer warming up in the gym before coming out to play. CSK fans gathered outside the gym and broke into loud 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants. The video of fans supporting Dhoni has gone viral on social media. CSK on his Twitter account has also a glimpse of the workout session. Without much ado, check out the video below:

Dhoni, who enjoys a massive fan following, is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations ahead of the IPL 2023. Having retired from international cricket three years back, the former India skipper is giving major fitness goals ahead of the IPL 2023.

He has been there from day 1 of CSK training session at the Chepauk. Not only he is sharpening his batting, the two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain was also seen rolling his arms quite often in the nets. As per rumours, IPL 2023 is most likely to be Dhoni’s last season as a player in the cash-rich league.

