Punjab Kings players' list for IPL 2023: Matthew Short replaces Jonny Bairstow, check PBKS full squad, match list (Photo: Twitter/Punjab Kings)

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) team has geared for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The 16th season of the much-awaited tournament will begin on March 31. However, the Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2023 journey on April 1. The team will clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali.

Ahead of the season's IPL, PBKS has suffered a major blow. Their star player Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out from the team because of his leg injury. The English cricketer has been released from the Punjab 2023 squad after failing to recover from his injury. Punjab Kings have named Matthew Short as his replacement.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the IPL 2023. Liam Livingston and Shahrukh Khan are the explosive batters in the PBKS squad. While Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh will spearhead the attack in bowling. Let's take a look at the full PBKS squad and their match list:

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Jonny Bairstow



READ | IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings full squad led by MS Dhoni, match list, and more

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match list:

Match 1: April 1, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali, 3:30 PM

Match 2: April 5, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati, 7:30 PM

Match 3: April 9, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

Match 4: April 13, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali, 7:30 PM

Match 5: April 15, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow, 7:30 PM

Match 6: April 20, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali, 3:30 PM

Match 7: April 22, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

Match 8: April 28, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali, 7:30 PM

Match 9: April 30, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 PM

Match 10: May 3, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali, 7:30 PM

Match 11: May 8, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 12: May 13, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 13: May 17, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

Match 14: May 19, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala, 7:30 PM