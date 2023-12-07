Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

The all-format tour of South Africa is set to commence on Sunday, featuring a thrilling three-match T20I series that will run until December 14

Team India is gearing up to take on South Africa in their upcoming all-format tour. After a remarkable victory over Australia in the five-match series, India arrived in Durban on Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on social media, showcasing the warm reception received by players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and others from the people of South Africa. However, there was an unexpected guest that wholeheartedly welcomed the Indian team.

In the video, the players can be seen being greeted by a torrential downpour in Durban. Determined to stay dry, the players ingeniously balanced their luggage on their heads as makeshift umbrellas.

The all-format tour of South Africa is set to commence on Sunday, featuring a thrilling three-match T20I series that will run until December 14. Following this, the white-ball series will continue with the ODI leg starting on December 17 and concluding on December 21.

In the video, the Men in Blue, including talented players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and the head coach Rahul Dravid, were seen among others.

However, notable senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will be absent during the white-ball leg of this all-format series. Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked T20I batter, will take charge of the T20I team, while KL Rahul will lead the ODI team. Additionally, promising youngsters like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudarshan, and Rajat Patidar have been called up to join the ODI squad.

Senior players will make their comeback for the two-match Test series. The first Test will take place in Centurion starting from December 26, followed by the second Test in Cape Town on January 3 of the following year. This red-ball segment of the series holds immense significance for Indian fans, as India has yet to secure a Test series victory in South Africa.

READ| 'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC