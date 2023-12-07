Headlines

Cricket

'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC

The incident occurred during a high-stakes match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir responded to S Sreesanth's allegations of verbal abuse with a mysterious post on social media. The incident occurred during a high-stakes match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC).

It seems that Sreesanth initiated the sledging, provoking Gambhir, who then reacted with anger. The exchange of words escalated quickly, prompting the umpires to step in and restore order.

Sreesanth subsequently shared two videos on his social media platforms, alleging that Gambhir had labeled him a fixer and subjected him to verbal abuse.

Furthermore, Sreesanth asserted that Gambhir lacks respect for his teammates and deliberately avoids discussing Virat Kohli, with whom he engaged in numerous heated arguments during the Indian Premier League.

In response, Gambhir turned to his social media handle, X, to share a tweet emphasizing the significance of smiling, especially when the whole world is seeking attention.

"Smile When The World Is All About Attention," Gambhir posted along with a picture of him smiling.

Sreesanth took to his official Instagram account to go live.

“Unfortunately we lost the legends but thank you for all the love and support,” Sreesanth said.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” he added.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” Sreesanth said.

“What’s the point of representing people if you don’t respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don’t want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven’t used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does,” he added.

