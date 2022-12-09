Venkatesh Prasad leads race to become new chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee, say reports

Venkatesh Prasad

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is the most high-profile and accomplished candidate who has applied for the post of the chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s selection committee.

According to a report in InsideSport, Prasad is set to take over as the new Chairman of the selection committee. Furthermore, the BCCI is also looking for a T20 specialist in the new selection committee. After India's loss in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, BCCI sacked the entire Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, while inviting applications for new selectors.

From all of the applicants, Prasad seems to be leading the race for the top job, as the 53-year-old has played 33 Test matches for the Men in Blue, as well as 161 ODIs.

The former India pacer had amassed 290 wickets in his career, being the most experienced applicant.

"The new selection committee will be finalized and announced before the end of this month. Venkatesh Prasad is one of the most experienced cricketers who has applied for the role. No formal discussions have happened but he is likely to get vote of confidence from all as new chairman," a source close to the development was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, the report also adds that BCCI are also looking to have one of the selectors who must have experience of playing T20 cricket so that he can be a T20 specialist.

The search for the five-member selection panel continues and according to the brief given to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the selection committee must have 'a vision for rebuilding the team'.

Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik make up the CAC, and they will be interviewing the shortlisted candidates next week. Former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had reapplied for the post, but the report adds that the BCCI and CAC are not too sure about giving another chance to Sharma.