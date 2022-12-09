IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav added to India's squad, BCCI offer update on Rohit Sharma's injury

Kuldeep Yadav added to India's squad for 3rd ODI, BCCI offer update on Rohit's injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the upcoming 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed. Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's revised squad for the remaining match of the series.

BCCI also offered updates on Rohit Sharma's thumb injury, as well as Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen, with the trio set to miss the third ODI in Dhaka. In Rohit's absence, vice-captain KL Rahul will lead India in the series finale.

According to the media advisory shared by BCCI, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar will travel back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, while an update on Rohit's availability for the Test series will e shared in due time by the apex board.

The 'Hitman' has travelled back to Mumbai for consultation with a specialist.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," read the media release from BCCI.

"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries," it informed further.

India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav