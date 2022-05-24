Headlines

VEL vs SUP Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When, where to watch Velocity vs Supernovas in India

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd match of the WOmen's T20 Challenge between Velocity and Supernovas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Supernovas and Velocity will play the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday. It will be the second game of the tournament for the Supernovas.

READ: IPL 2022: Like to make full use of the powerplay and go big, says Wriddhiman Saha

They defeated the Trailblazers in the opening game of the tournament by 49 runs.

Here is all you need to know about Velocity vs Supernovas match in the Women's T20 Challenge:

When and what time will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas start?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be played on May 24 (Tuesday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas take place?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune.

Which channel will telecast the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas in India?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas in India?

The Women's T20 Challenge match between Velocity vs Supernovas will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

READ: Women's T20 Challenge: Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul takes Supernovas to a comfortable 49 run victory

Full Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

