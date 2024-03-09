Twitter
BCCI announces Test cricket incentive scheme for India men's team after 4-1 series win over England

Anurag Kashyap says 'I don't understand' what Aaliyah is doing, reveals consulting child psychologist

Updated WTC points table 2023-25 after India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala

Sakal Ban: Sanjay Leela Bhansali gives 'visually-rich' rendition of Amir Khusro's classic in Heeramandi's first song

YRF’s The Railway Men becomes most successful Indian show ever on Netflix, trends for 100 days

Cricket

Updated WTC points table 2023-25 after India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala

India's dominant performance was highlighted by their impressive 259-run lead in the first innings.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

India further solidified their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table by convincingly defeating England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test of their ongoing series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

India's dominant performance was highlighted by their impressive 259-run lead in the first innings. R Ashwin, who was playing his 100th Test match, showcased his skill by taking four wickets in the first innings and following it up with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble's record for the most five-wicket hauls for India, achieving his 36th five-wicket haul.

The Indian team then swiftly wrapped up the English innings for 195 runs, with stand-in captain Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav making quick work of the tail-enders.

India has solidified their position at the top of the standings after securing their sixth win in nine Tests this cycle, resulting in a points percentage (PCT) increase from 64.5 to 68.51. Despite a setback in the first Test in Hyderabad, India bounced back with remarkable wins in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi.

In contrast, England finds themselves in eighth place after suffering their seventh defeat. Their slow over-rate offenses have cost them 19 points thus far. At the bottom of the points table, Sri Lanka has faced two losses in as many games.

New Zealand holds the second spot with a 60 PCT after five matches, while Australia, the reigning champions, have improved their PCT from 55 to 59.09 with their seventh win in 11 matches against the Kiwis. Currently, New Zealand and Australia are battling it out in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Also read| IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

