SL vs IND: THIS is why Rahul Dravid sent a 12th man with chit during second T20I against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the second clash against a relatively new 'team' India on July 28 in Colombo. The game turned out to be a low-scoring affair, but saw it being fought till the end.

The match went right down to the wire but the Islanders got the better of the inexperienced side and won the game by four wickets with two balls to spare. However, during the clash, Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team for this tour, was seen sending a 12th man on the ground with a chit.

The incident took place at the end of the 18th over when the rain had interrupted play for a while. Sri Lanka’s score at that time was 113 for six.

Rain poured in and the umpires took the bails off with the groundsmen rushing in to cover the pitch. However, the rain stopped and play resumed with any reduction in overs.

During the short break, the 12th man, - Sandeep Warrier - was seen charging out on the field. The chit must have had things related to the Duckworth-Lewis par-score. It could be in case the rain plays a spoilsport again. However, after 18 overs, the hosts were three runs short of the target.

After Lanka's win, skipper Dasun Shanaka had lauded Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva's batting in the middle overs.

"I thought if we can keep them under a low score, we can chase it. The strategy was to go hard in the first six overs. Then I went into the middle but couldn’t do much. But DDS and Hasaranga did well in the middle overs. When it comes to international cricket, different boys are performing. I should thank BCCI and SLC to allow us to showcase our talent during these tough times," Shanaka said.

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan, while being a tad dejected said he is happy seeing young lads showcasing their talent.

"The surface turned and was stopping a bit. We knew we were one batter short. We knew we had to construct our innings smartly. We were 10-15 runs short. That would have made the difference. I am proud of the boys. Never say die attitude is amazing. Hats off to the boys for taking it into the last over," Dhawan said.

The third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday (July 29) at Colombo.