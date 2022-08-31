Team India fan receives death threats for wearing Pakistani jersey, issues clarification

Fans from all over the world attended the India vs Pakistan match

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is such, that fans sometimes can go to any lengths to get one over their rivals. Recently, an Indian fan was subject to death threats, after wearing the jersey of Pakistan, forcing him to issue a clarification regarding the same.

India and Pakistan crossed swords on August 28, Sunday, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious by five wickets. While the match was a huge talking point on social media, a controversy unfolded after an Indian fan was seen attending the match in Dubai, wearing the jersey of Pakistan.

Sanyam Jaiswal, who hails from India, travelled to Dubai to support the Men in Blue in their Asia Cup clash. Since the 42-year-old couldn't find the jersey of Team India, he decided to wear the jersey of Pakistan, in order to 'tease' them, but the decision backfired massively.

After several images of the Indian fan emerged on social media, wherein he was seen wearing the Pakistani jersey, the fan's family started to receive death threats with the matter blowing out of hand.

Subsequently, Sanyam was forced to come out and issue a clarification regarding the same, wherein he revealed that he had only donned the Pakistani jersey to mock them.

"I am the supporter of the Indian cricket team and was vouching for Men in Blue throughout the match. I travelled from India just to extend my support to our boys but by the time I reached the stadium, the Indian jersey was sold out. I thought of wearing Pakistan jersey and tease Pakistan cricket fans," local media reports quoted Sanyam.

Furthermore, a complaint couldn't be registered regarding the incident as informed by Bareilly SSP Satyartha Aniruddha Pankaj, who said that since the whole issue had unfolded outside of India, a FIR couldn't be lodged for the same

Meanwhile, India confirmed their Super 4 berth on Wednesday, after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs in the Asia Cup 2022.