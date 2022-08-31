IND vs HK: Virat Kohli's bows down to Suryakumar Yadav after epic 68-run knock, watch video

Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were in terrific form against Hong Kong as the star duo helped Team India score 192/2 on Wednesday in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai. While Virat scored his 31st T20I fifty, Yadav also was instrumental as he accelerated India's inning to get them near to a fantastic total.

In the last over of India's inning, Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 runs including four sixes to take his side to an extravagant total. After seeing his batting partner's outrageous effort, even Virat couldn't hold back his reaction as he came up with a classy gesture for SKY.

After the end of India's innings, Kohli bowed in appreciation of the 31-year-old, in a moment of bromance which would leave Indian fans drooling.

As soon as the video of that particular gesture from Kohli found its way to the internet, it began to go viral all over social media, like wildfire.

Watch Virat Kohli bow down to Suryakumar Yadav:

#SuryakumarYadav #ViratKohli when you make king bow down to you by your batting best moment of the game great gesture from king kohli #AsiaCupT20 #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ZbgrKbqYjW August 31, 2022

