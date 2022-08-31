Search icon
IND vs HK: Rohit Sharma falls to 19-year-old Indian origin bowler Ayush Shukla, watch video

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma looked good initially against Hong Kong before he was dismissed by Ayush Shukla, a 19-year-old bowler of Indian origin

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Rohit Sharma dismissed by Ayush Shukla, 19-year-old Indian origin bowler from Hong Kong

Team India crossed swords with Hong Kong on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue got off to a steady start thanks to the openers Rohit Sharm and KL Rahul. The Indian pair added 38-runs for the first wicket before Rohit got dismissed. 

The 'Hitman' was looking good early on, as he played a couple of big hits, including two boundaries and a solitary maximum with a strike rate of 161.54. Although, the Indian skipper's brisk 21-run inning was brought to an abrupt halt courtesy of Ayush Shukla the Hong Kong bowler of Indian origin. 

Rohit mistimed his effort as he tried to accelerate India's inning, however, the ball went straight into the arms of Aizaz Khan. Shukla celebrated in jubilation a dismissal that the 19-year-old would likely remember for the rest of his life. 

India were 38/1 at the time of Rohit's dismissal, after which Virat Kohli joined Rahul in the middle. A video of the Indian skipper's dismissal, set up by Ayush is going viral. 

Watch:

More to follow...

