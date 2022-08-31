6,6,6,0,6: Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk, scores 26 runs in an over; watch video

Suryakumar Yadav hits three back-to-back sixes in 26 run over

Team India and Hong Kong faced off in Dubai on Wednesday in the Asia Cup, and the match was a true classic, as it turned out to be a mind-boggling affair with Surykumar Yadav and Virat Kohli scoring their respective fifties to help India to a total of 192/2 in their respective 20 overs.

Suryakumar played an unbeaten mind-blowing knock of 68 runs in just 26 balls, with a strike rate of over 261. SKY's sensational knock included six boundaries and six maximums, as well as a 26-run over, which saw him smash three back-to-back sixes.

The incident happened in the final over of India's innings, as the right-hander hit three sixes back-to-back, followed by a dot ball, and then another maximum, capping off the Indian innings with a couple of runs.

The 31-year-old batsman has been on the rise for some time now, and on Wednesday, Suryakumar once again reminded the world why he's the second-ranked T20I batsman in the world.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg 26-run over:

Sky has no limit in T20. pic.twitter.com/cVk0m1Y2P5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2022

