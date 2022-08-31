Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

6,6,6,0,6: Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk, scores 26 runs in an over; watch video

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 68-run knock in just 26 balls against Hong Kong, including four sixes in the final over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

6,6,6,0,6: Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk, scores 26 runs in an over; watch video
Suryakumar Yadav hits three back-to-back sixes in 26 run over

Team India and Hong Kong faced off in Dubai on Wednesday in the Asia Cup, and the match was a true classic, as it turned out to be a mind-boggling affair with Surykumar Yadav and Virat Kohli scoring their respective fifties to help India to a total of 192/2 in their respective 20 overs. 

Suryakumar played an unbeaten mind-blowing knock of 68 runs in just 26 balls, with a strike rate of over 261. SKY's sensational knock included six boundaries and six maximums, as well as a 26-run over, which saw him smash three back-to-back sixes. 

The incident happened in the final over of India's innings, as the right-hander hit three sixes back-to-back, followed by a dot ball, and then another maximum, capping off the Indian innings with a couple of runs.

READ| IND vs HK: Virat Kohli's bows down to Suryakumar Yadav after epic 68-run knock, watch video

The 31-year-old batsman has been on the rise for some time now, and on Wednesday, Suryakumar once again reminded the world why he's the second-ranked T20I batsman in the world. 

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg 26-run over:

More to follow..

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.