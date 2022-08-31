IND vs HK: Who is Ayush Shukla, 19-year-old Indian origin bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma?

Ayush Shukla (Photo: ICC)

Team India and Hong Kong locked horns on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. During the match, Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla became the talk of the town when the 19-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Who is Ayush Shukla?

Indian-Origin Ayush Shukla is one of the youngest players to participate in the Asia Cup 2022. He gained fans' attention with his impressive fast-bowling spells during the Hong Kong All-Stars 50-overs competition in 2021.

Shukla made his international professional debut in June this year in a one-day match against Italy. A month later, he also made his T20I debut.

He has played 10 List A games and has taken 9 wickets in them at 35.55 including a best of 2/47. Before tonight’s match, he had five wickets from as many T20Is to his name.

Shukla made his T20I debut against Uganda earlier this year. He has represented Hong Kong in five T20Is so far, picking up five wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/30. He played two matches in the Asia Cup Qualifiers and took four wickets.

