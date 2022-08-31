Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs HK: Who is Ayush Shukla, 19-year-old Indian origin bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma?

IND vs HK: Ayush Shukla made his international professional debut in June this year in a one-day match against Italy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

IND vs HK: Who is Ayush Shukla, 19-year-old Indian origin bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma?
Ayush Shukla (Photo: ICC)

Team India and Hong Kong locked horns on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. During the match, Hong Kong pacer Ayush Shukla became the talk of the town when the 19-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Who is Ayush Shukla?

Indian-Origin Ayush Shukla is one of the youngest players to participate in the Asia Cup 2022. He gained fans' attention with his impressive fast-bowling spells during the Hong Kong All-Stars 50-overs competition in 2021.

Shukla made his international professional debut in June this year in a one-day match against Italy. A month later, he also made his T20I debut.

He has played 10 List A games and has taken 9 wickets in them at 35.55 including a best of 2/47. Before tonight’s match, he had five wickets from as many T20Is to his name.

Shukla made his T20I debut against Uganda earlier this year. He has represented Hong Kong in five T20Is so far, picking up five wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/30. He played two matches in the Asia Cup Qualifiers and took four wickets.

READ | 6,6,6,0,6: Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk, scores 26 runs in an over; watch video

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.