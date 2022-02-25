IPL 2022 to begin from March 26 - New format, players list, venues: All you need to know

On Thursday IPL's chairman, Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates that IPL 2022 will be held from March 26 to May 29, with 40 per cent fans allowed in attendance keeping in line with the Maharashtra government's guidelines, with the probability of increasing the attendance further during the business end of the campaign.

Mumbai and Pune are slated to host 70 matches of the upcoming campaign, and a decision will soon follow regarding the playoffs. IPL's governing council on Friday held a meeting and revealed that the tournament was also getting a revamp in terms of its format.

Each of the 10 teams, including the two new franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, were placed in two 'virtual' groups. Each team would play two matches against opponents from the same group, and the team within their row, followed by one-off matches against teams from the other group.

With the new format, venues and dates confirmed, here is our ultimate guide for the upcoming campaign of IPL 2022.

All you need to know ahead about TATA IPL 2022:

IPL 2022 schedule

While the detailed schedule is still to be announced, with the exact dates for each fixture, what we do know is that the opening game will be played on March 26, and the final will be played on May 29.

IPL 2022 venues

With two new teams joining the cash-rich league, IPL will become a 74-match affair. Mumbai and Pune will host 70 matches of the league phase, with Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium to host 20 matches each, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium, Pune will host 15 matches each. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

IPL 2022 set to have 55 matches in Mumbai & 15 in Pune!

It has been reported that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could be handed the duties to host the playoff matches.

IPL 2022 new format

The 10 teams, with the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home as well as away), followed by four playoff matches. Each team will play five teams twice while facing the remaining four teams only once (two only home as well as away).

To decide which teams will play against whom, teams have been divided into two virtual groups based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

Group A comprises Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B includes Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group, they will play only once during the season.

For further clarification, let's do this with an example, Mumbai Indians in group A will play two matches each against Kolkata, Rajasthan, Delhi and Lucknow. Mumbai will also play two matches against Chennai and one match each against other teams in Group B.

IPL 2022 players list

Chennai Super Kings:

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishanth

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeeshan

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Verma

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekhana, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki

Mumbai Indians:

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hritik Shokeen, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley

Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings:

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Prerak Mankad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis

Gujarat Titans:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Gurkeerath Singh Mann, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav

Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande

Lucknow Super Giants:

Batters: Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suyahs Prabhudesai

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karan Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.

Delhi Capitals:

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals:

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Rasse van der Dussen

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

Allrounders: Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anunay Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

Fast Bowlers: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Kudip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Batters: Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashank Singh

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sourabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh. Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Ankul Roy, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Rasik Salam, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ashok Kumar