IPL 2022: Major blow for CSK, star player who cost Rs 14 crore could be sidelined through injury

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, one of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) key players could be ruled out through injury for the entire campaign.

As per multiple reports, Deepak Chahar, whom CSK signed for a staggering INR 14 crore, could miss the upcoming IPL campaign due to the hamstring injury he picked up in India's recent game against West Indies.

Chahar had bowled just one over in the 3rd T20I against West Indies but during his second over, the right-arm bowling all-rounder pulled up mid-way through his run-up. He had to walk off the field and couldn't complete his spell.

Initially, it was reported that the 29-year-old would miss the three T20I games against Sri Lanka, but the problem could force him to stay on the sidelines for much longer.

If indeed Chahar ends up missing the upcoming IPL season, it would be a massive blow for defending champions CSK, who lavished top-dollar to sign the all-rounder. He had been performing really well with both the ball and bat in the lead up to the IPL 2022 mega auction.

As many as four franchises bid to acquire his services, but CSK were hell-bent to retain the services of their former player. He became the second most expensive player behind Ishan Kishan at the recent IPL auction, but it remains to be seen if he does recover in time to help CSK retain the title.

There's always a slight risk of aggravating hamstring injuries, and as such, the management will have to be patient to ensure Chahar comes back to his 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, CSK will kick off preparations for the upcoming campaign in the second week of March, with IPL slated to be held from the last week of March to the last week of May.