Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj does THIS after video of all-rounder crying goes viral

Deepak Chahar tried his best but couldn't avoid India's defeat at the hands of South Africa on Sunday. In the aftermath of India's ODI series loss, Deepak Chahar, who contributed with both the bat and ball was seen shedding a few tears, and his video is now going viral on social media.

After the all-rounder's emotional video went viral, Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj posted a heartfelt appreciation post for him, which is winning the internet.

After Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's dismissals in the 3rd ODI, it seemed as if South Africa were on the verge of another big win, however, Chahar had other ideas. He played a sublime knock of 54 off 34 balls to help India reach a stage where they needed 10 runs in 18 balls.

Unfortunately for the youngster, he ended up gifting his wicket with a risky shot and India were subsequently beaten in the 3rd ODI. Chahar was visibly upset with the outcome of the game and he couldn't hold back his tears in the aftermath of the game.

He had also picked up two wickets earlier in the game, removing Aiden Markram and Janneman Malan. Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj however came up with a heartfelt appreciation post for her partner. In a lengthy note, she highlighted how the all-rounder always wanted to give his best for India, whenever given the chance.

Taking to Instagram, Jaya wrote, "Days are hard when you are playing and harder when you are not but the hard-work, dedication, passion and enthusiasm you show on and off field for this game is what truly makes you a champion. A sport as competitive as cricket, sometimes you win the game and sometimes not but your effort has made the whole country proud. You have shown that you are ready to win the toughest of battles for your country and your team... proud of you.. Jai Hind."

After Chahar's spirited innings, India head coach Rahul Dravid stated he'd like to give the youngster a lot more opportunities in India's upcoming matches.