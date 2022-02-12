Suresh Raina to Steve Smith: Top 5 UNSOLD players at IPL 2022 mega auction

The Indian Premier League 2022 IPL mega auction came up with its usual set of surprises, it was all happening in Bengaluru. Suresh Raina, Steve Smith were some of the players who remained unsold, while plenty of uncapped players went for huge bids!

The biggest surprise perhaps of all is that Suresh Raina, who is renowned by the name of 'Mr. IPL' went unsold for his base price of INR 2 crores.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith also didn't fetch any buyers and he too remained unsold.

Both Raina and Smith were unsold on day 1 as well, but it was expected that they would eventually get some buyers on day 2. That, however, did not happen and it comes as a heartbreaking surprise for many fans that Suresh Raina, who was for many years the deputy to MS Dhoni, their 'Chinna Thala' won't be seen in the famous yellow jersey.

Similar to Raina, another veteran Indian player who didn't fetch any takers was Ishant Sharma. The 33-year-old pacer from Delhi remained unsold, and he recently made himself unavailable for Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad as well.

Following in the footsteps of Smith, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch too couldn't interest any of the 10 IPL teams, and also remained unsold.

Similar to all of the names above, Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also remained unsold on day 1, his name was included in the accelerated auction list on day 2, but with a base price of INR 2 crore, the 34-year-old perhaps priced himself out a little bit.