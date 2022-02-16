From Sourav Ganguly to Shreyas Iyer - A look at KKR's captains from IPL 2008 to 2022

Here are all the players who have captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL till date, before Shreyas Iyer.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) officially appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Iyer, who has previously led Delhi Capitals (DC) with much success, was let go by the Delhi franchise, and KKR splashed INR 12.25 crores in the IPL 2022 mega auction to secure his services.

Iyer however, will have some big shoes to fill, as he replaces Eoin Morgan as the KKR skipper. In this article, we will take a look at all the players who have captained KKR in the past: