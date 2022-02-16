IPL 2022: THIS Indian player will lead Kolkata Knight Riders - Details Inside

It's official, Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the new skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after they splashed INR 12.25 crores on Iyer, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

It was pretty evident from the moment KKR had decided to cash in on Shreyas Iyer that they are looking at him as their future captain. Iyer had previously led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, when the franchise reached the final for the very first time in 2020.

Iyer drew plaudits from all quarters due to his captaincy and batting in 2020, however, Delhi Capitals fell just short of the mark and were beaten by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash.

As per various reports, ahead of the retention date, Iyer himself said he wants to be released as he wants to be a captain and the Delhi team granted his wish as they went on to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders officially anointed Shreyas as their new skipper.

The two-time IPL champions took to Twitter and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, say hello to the NEW SKIPPER of the #GalaxyOfKnights."

