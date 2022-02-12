IPL 2022 mega auction: Most-wanted Indian player Shreyas Iyer sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

The most wanted Indian batter, who could also be a captain option - Shreyas Iyer was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 12.25 Crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

One of the most talked-about players in the current lot, the No. 4 batsman was let go by Delhi Capitals (DC) once they had decided to retain Rishabh Pant as the skipper.

However, this turned out to be a blessing in disguise as multiple franchises and KKR got the better of all. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were also eyeing him and the bid went on for a while but stopped later.