SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a must-win game after losing three successive games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

After a couple of losses, SRH went on to win five games in a row. They looked like one of the contenders for reaching the playoffs, however, after three back-to-back losses, the Men in Orange need to win at least 3 out of the remaining four games.

As for RCB, they were skittled out for just 68 runs when the two sides had met each other for the first time this season. Faf du Plessis' side will be looking for revenge and to increase their chances in the Playoffs.

Here is all you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start? The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on May 8 (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place? The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam