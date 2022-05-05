Search icon
IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran brutally trolled after David Warner's 92-run knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad let go of David Warner and the Australian struck 92-runs against them, after which fans brutally trolled owner Kaviya Maran.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

SRH owner Kaviya Maran trolled after David Warner scored 92 vs his previous franchise

Sunrisers Hyderabad raised plenty of eyebrows as they decided to let go of one of their star players in David Warner. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, Delhi Capitals jumped at the opportunity to sign Warner, and the Australian opener continued his devastating run with the bat. 

Warner joined the Delhi camp a little late but has been one of the most consistent players since. On Thursday, he notched yet another important 92-run knock, this time against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

After seeing Warne in such a sublime form, fans started to question Sunrisers' decision to let go of Warner, while some others brutally trolled SRH owner Kaviya Maran. 

SRH CEO Kaviya Maran, who is often seen supporting her team from the stands was questioned by fans on Twitter, as Warner gave the world yet another glimpse of his abilities. 

Check what netizens had to say, to Kaviya Maran:

