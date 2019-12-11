'Spirit of cricket': Sri Lanka bowler Isuru Udana refuses to run-out injured player in MSL, wins internet - WATCH

In the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL), Sri Lankan bowler Isuru Udana won the hearts of netizens for his sportsmanship after he refused to run-out an injured player despite having a lot of time to do so.

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants needed 24 runs to win in the last 8 balls against Paarl Rock. Batsman Heino Kuhn went for a big shot but the ball crashed into his partner Marco Marais at the non-striker’s end.

The hit left Marais limping and Udana - instead of making him run-out - decided to not take advantage of the situation and went back for the next delivery.

Seeing this MSL tweeted, “Spirit of cricket Raise your hand for more moments like this! Always!”.

Spirit of cricket Raise your hand for more moments like this! Always! ⁠#mslt20 pic.twitter.com/5nA8q9rQ2U — Mzansi Super League (@MSL_T20) December 8, 2019

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the situation.

Truly "the gentlemen's game" Well done Isuru Udana — (@ItsYolande) December 8, 2019

One of the best things in the internet — Ajit (@AjitDas93) December 8, 2019

As a cricket lover Love to watching this video Thanks to msl creating this environment — kuppalanateshbabu (@nateshkuppala1) December 8, 2019

Marias, however, took advantage of the lifeline and slammed a six to bring the Giants close to a victory. Rocks were able to clinch the close-fought encounter.

Paarl Rocks are leading the table with 27 points from ten matches while Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are second with 27 points from 10 matches.