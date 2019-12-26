South Africa vs England: Stuart Broad becomes second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade

In the ongoing Test match between South Africa and England, English pacer Stuart Broad became the second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis became the 400th victim of Broad at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The 33-year-old now joins the list lead by compatriot James Anderson who took 428 wickets.

The other three are spinners -- Nathan Lyon from Australia (376), Rangana Herath (363) from Sri Lanka, and R Ashwin (362) from India.

Earlier in the day, Anderson became the fifth bowler in this decade to take a wicket on the first ball of a Test match. Anderson took Dena Elgar's (0) wicket.

Before Anderson, Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia) and Dale Steyn (South Africa) were the only ones to take a wicket on the first ball of a match in this decade. Lakmal has done this twice in this decade (2010 and 2017).

Not just that but Anderson also became only the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches. He has now become the ninth cricketer to achieve the feat.

The other cricketers who have played more than 150 Test matches are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (India), Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Allan Border (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) and Alastair Cook (England).