South Africa announce squad for T20I World Cup 2022, limited overs series against Team India

South Africa squad for T20I World Cup announced

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named a 15-man strong squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia, and there were a few surprises. Limited overs skipper and Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma will be leading the side, while Rassie Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a fracture on his left index finger.

While Bavuma himself missed the ongoing three-match Test series, against England, due to an elbow injury, he will return to lead the South African side's World Cup charge, but before that, the Proteas will tour India, and the same 15-man team has been named for the subcontinent tour.

Bavuma, 32, had sustained a left-elbow injury during the five-match T20I series against India in June, but he will be fit by the time they travel to India for the limited overs series ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa squad (T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and T20I series against India)

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.South Africa ODI squad against India:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

