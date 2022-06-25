'Sourav Ganguly invited me twice to the IPL but i refused', claims PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja

The bilateral cricketing ties between neighbors India and Pakistan have been halted for many years now. The two sides only face off against each other these days in ICC events, the last encounter being at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

During a press conference on Friday, Raja revealed that he was also invited by Sourav Ganguly to the Indian Premier League on two separate occasions; however, he didn't go due to potential anger from fans.

"Twice Ganguly has invited me to attend the IPL finals last year and this year and cricketing wise it made sense to go, but then, because of the situation, we had to look at the fallout of accepting the invitations," he said, according to news agency PTI

“I have spoken to Sourav (Ganguly) on the sidelines on this and I told him that presently there are three former cricketers heading their cricket boards and if they can’t make a difference who will?” Raja said.

The PCB has also decided to challenge the proposed two-and-a-half-month expanded window for the IPL. Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference.

“There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference,” he said. “My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had made an attempt to introduce a four-nation series involving India (the other two being England and Australia), but the idea was rejected by the ICC board.