Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, netizens spark meme fest

Cricket
Check out some of the most hilarious memes shared by cricketer fans as Mitchell Starc takes the title of most expensive player at IPL 2023 Auction.
Mitchell Starc, an Australian fast bowler, became the most expensive purchase in IPL history, causing social media to erupt with the funniest memefest. The 33-year-old was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, with a base price of 2 crore.
Starc beat the record held by his countryman Pat Cummins. More than 1.5 hours ago, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid 20.5 crore to acquire Cummins. Check out some of the most hilarious memes shared by cricketer fans here:
Pat Cummins & Mitchell Starc Righ#iplauction2024 #MitchellStarc #PatCummins pic.twitter.com/zjZNq87NVJ— Rishabh (@Rishabhpal236) December 19, 2023
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc right now. Paisa hi paisa #IPLAuction #IPL #iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/y6l2zcAKOr— Karachiite (@haqtales) December 19, 2023
#MitchellStarc #Patcummins right now... #iplauction2024 #iplauction2024 #IPL2024 #IPLAuctiononJioCinema pic.twitter.com/XvYtX43PJ3— Kric26 (@Kric262) December 19, 2023
MITCHELL Starc after becoming the most expensive player in ipl history , he sold to KKR at 24.75 cr— Ashutosh Srivastav@sri_ashutosh08) December 19, 2023
Forget about overpriced or waste of the 20 Cr or 20.50 Cr.
Shahrukh Khan sir and Gautam Gambhir sir what a bid in IPL 2024#iplauction2024 #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/hCYbEZygOz