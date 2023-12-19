Headlines

Cricket

Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player in IPL history, netizens spark meme fest

Check out some of the most hilarious memes shared by cricketer fans as Mitchell Starc takes the title of most expensive player at IPL 2023 Auction.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

Mitchell Starc, an Australian fast bowler, became the most expensive purchase in IPL history, causing social media to erupt with the funniest memefest. The 33-year-old was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, with a base price of 2 crore.

Starc beat the record held by his countryman Pat Cummins. More than 1.5 hours ago, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid 20.5 crore to acquire Cummins. Check out some of the most hilarious memes shared by cricketer fans here:

 

 

 

 

 

