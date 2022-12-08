Search icon
'So proud of the man...', Ritika Sajdeh pens heartfelt note for Rohit Sharma after his valiant effort in the 2nd ODI

Rohit’s willingness to step up for the country was appreciated on social media throughout his knock of unbeaten 51 off 28 deliveries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

India’s captain Rohit Sharma almost pulled off a sensational victory from nowhere in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The 35-year-old suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the first innings and did not take the field after that and did not even come out to open the innings for India in the chase.

READ: Massive blow to Team India as Rohit Sharma among 3 players ruled out of 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

With India requiring 64 off 44, Sharma scored an unbeaten 51 off 28, including five sixes and three boundaries. The Men in Blue, though, fell short of the target by five runs as Bangladesh scripted another series win against India at home after seven years.

Taking to Instagram, Ritika took a screengrab of her husband coming out to bat and captioned the post:

1670428162746-Ritika-Sajdeh-s-Instagram-story

For the uninitiated, the right-hander suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the game. The incident happened when he dropped Anamul Haque at slips off Mohammed Siraj in the second over. The BCCI medical team accessed him, and Sharma didn’t return to the field.

The valiant effort went in vain as India lost the second ODI to Bangladesh by just five runs. However, Rohit’s willingness to step up for the country was appreciated on social media throughout his knock of unbeaten 51 off 28 deliveries which comprised three fours and five sixes. 

READ: 'Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi..': Virender Sehwag's brutal assessment of Team India's recent performances

The two teams will now meet in the third and final ODI of the series in Chattogram on December 10.

