'Smriti Mandhana is following Virat Kohli's legacy’: Netizens spark hilarious meme fest after RCB's lose in WPL 2023

The one-sided defeat suffered by RCB against MI sparked a meme fest with netizens comparing Smriti Mandhana with former RCB skipper in IPL Virat Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians continued their goo show in the WPL as the MI defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday (March 6). Hayley Matthews was the star of the match as her performance with the bat helped MI register an easy win over Smriti Mandhana and Co.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB were bundled out for just 155 runs in 18.4 overs. Skipper Mandhana scored 23 off 17 balls.

All-rounder Matthews first tormented the RCB with her bowling and then she scored a blistering half-century (77) to help MI win the match by 9 wickets. Matthews was named the Player of the Match for her superb performance.

 “We could have learnt to put down a better score. We have to accept this defeat and come back better. 2-3 batters got into 20s but could not make it count including myself. We do have a good bowling side, we have 6-7 bowling options and we can't say much to the bowlers when the batters are not putting up the runs. It is a pretty short tournament and we can't dwell on it, even in franchise cricket if you start winning then you can go on a run. Lots of positives in the form of Kanika and Shriyanka's batting after the top order collapse, really happy with the way they batted,” RCB skipper Mandhana said after the match.

The one-sided defeat suffered by RCB sparked a meme fest with netizens comparing Smriti Mandhana with former RCB skipper in IPL Virat Kohli. Here are some tweets:

RCB are currently at the third place in WPL 2023 points table after Mandhana and Co. failed to win both their games so far.

