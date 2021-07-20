SL vs IND 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav falls after scoring fifty, India in deep trouble
India were reduced to 160/6 after Lakshan Sandakan trapped Suryakumar Yadav LBW still needing 116 runs more to win the game.
Suryakumar Yadav brought up his maiden ODI fifty but soon fell after | Photo: BCCI
Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav notched up his maiden half-century in ODIs in just his second game in the second match against Sri Lanka. However, the 30-year old soon departed after the left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan trapped him in front of the wickets as the hosts reduced India to 160/6 as the visitors still need 114 more runs to win the game.