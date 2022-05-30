Shubman Gill's Virat Kohli-like celebration goes viral after hitting winning six of IPL 2022

Shubman Gill's Virat Kohli-like celebration goes viral

Shubman Gill was ecstatic after hitting the winning runs for Gujarat Titans (GT) during the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya's side prevailed over Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The GT opener remained unbeaten on 45* as he led his side to a memorable win, and what caught the attention of fans was Gill's celebration after winning the IPL 2022 final.

Needing just 4 runs to win the encounter, Gill struck a huge six and removed his helmet as he let out a huge roar to celebrate his side's triumph. However, many cricket fans felt that it was very similar to how Virat Kohli has often celebrated in the past.

Meanwhile, David Miller who was standing at the non-striker's end also rushed to Gill and joined in the celebrations, followed by all of the players and support staff of GT, who then stormed the pitch in jubilance.

Here's the viral video of Shubman Gill's celebration, which has an uncanny similarity of that to Virat Kohli:

.@gujarat_titans - The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions!



The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. @GCAMotera



A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

Shubman Gill had a stellar season with Gujarat Titans after he was chosen as one of the three draft picks by the IPL franchise, alongside skipper Hardik Pandya, and Rashid Khan, both of whom were equally as crucial to GT's title run.

While Rashid chipped in with 19 wickets, he was also a handy contributor with the bat in IPL 2022 as he amassed 91 runs while Hardik Pandya scored 487 runs and registered 8 scalps all season, three of which came in the final itself.