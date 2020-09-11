Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector? Rumours swirl after discussions

Shoaib Akhtar has apparently confirmed that he is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a top post. The reports emerging from Pakistan is that he might be appointed as the new chairman of selectors, replacing Misbah-ul-Haq who is also the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. Misbah is currently heading both the selection of the team as well as being the coach but following Pakistan’s poor show in England, there are signs that the cricket board might want to replace Misbah as chairman of selectors.

On a Youtube show, Shoaib Akhtar did not deny that he had discussions and expressed his interest in playing a major role for Pakistan cricket but added that nothing was finalized. The move has apparently come in the wake of the new Code of Ethics policy that shuns dual responsibilities. This could mean that Misbah-ul-Haq might lose out on one of the positions.

“I am ready to leave this comfort and try to put my neck on the line for the PCB..I am not afraid others give advice. I will give time if the opportunity arises. I am ready to get in the line of fire. I will do it because I want to play a role in creating a pool of players from the new generation who play with an aggressive mindset and without fear of failure,” Akhtar said.

If appointed, Akhtar said his first major aim would be to create match-winners of the past like Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram. The fast bowler also wanted to dispel the climate of insecurity that had engulfed the team and it showed in the series in England. “This mindset had to be changed. I believe that If had been with the team there was no way we would have lost the first test to England after reducing them to top 117 for five? Aggression is necessary in top cricket. I have always believed in making tough decisions and people will back you,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar criticizes Misbah

Misbah-ul-Haq’s tactics in the last 12 months have been criticised. Pakistan have won two Tests and lost three, won two ODIs and only three T20Is, out of 12 played. There are reports that Misbah is not taking responsibility for the losses and this has earned the wrath of Akhtar, who said Misbah should take more responsibility and not give excuses.

“Honest and strong people don’t complain but take decisions. If I had been in his place, I would have said that it is my fault, I will set it right. That is the straight point. He should have said that what had happened earlier or not happened is left behind, and now that I am at the job, I will improve things. Playing around here and there is probably Misbah but this is not me. I am not like that. Whatever has happened, now that you are there, you need to say with confidence that you are there now, you will see how to set things right,” Akhtar said.