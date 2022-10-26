'Shame on ICC': Netizens fume amid reports of Team India not being served proper food in Sydney

Source: Twitter

Team India arrived in Sydney to take part in their second T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against the Netherlands after beating Pakistan by four wickets on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue were not provided proper food at the training ground in Sydney after one of their sessions.

The Indian players boycotted the lunch following their optional training session on Tuesday afternoon because it was cold and inadequate.

The dressing room menu consisted of fruits, falafel, and 'make your own sandwich,' which did not appeal to the players, who voiced their discontent to the relevant official at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Fans meanwhile were not happy as soon as the news circulated back home in India and plenty of them took to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

While some called out ICC for the latest development, others shared hilarious memes regarding same.

Check how fans reacted:

Hey @BCCI - Why does Team #India need to rely on food given by the Aussies. We are the drivers of world cricket. We should be donating food to @ICC . https://t.co/1T4TtkAdcI — हिंदुस्तानी - HINDUstani (@coolfiredeep) October 26, 2022

In 2021 BGT also, India team had hospitality problem in Australia and now it is happening again in the world's biggest event World Cup. ICC gets 80% of their income from BCCI but they can't even arrange good food for Indian players, really unbelievable. October 26, 2022

So Australian cricket board is not treating Indian team very well. They didnt even provide proper food. But we won't do this with them when they come to play in India. We believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. We will give them the best food with Jamal Ghota before the match... — Crish Bhatia (@CBRW08) October 26, 2022

After hotel now it's trun for food,team india received cold food in Sydney only sandwich given to them, the ate Turkish dish falafal and some players eat fruits. https://t.co/i8ND7VXeeC — vipul kashayp (@kashyapvipul) October 26, 2022

Team India To ICC

After getting cold sandwichs in food pic.twitter.com/fBuExrhppC — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, reports also claimed that the Men in Blue were urged to train in Blacktown, which is 42 km away from the team hotel, so the squad decided to train a day before instead.

Rohit Sharma and Co return to action on October 27 against the Netherlands. Surely, the Indian skipper will be questioned about the same in his pre-match press conference and it will be interesting to see what Rohit has to say about it.