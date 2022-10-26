Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Shame on ICC': Netizens fume amid reports of Team India not being served proper food in Sydney

Team India fans were not happy after recent reports claimed that Rohit Sharma and Co were not served proper food after one of their training sessions

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

'Shame on ICC': Netizens fume amid reports of Team India not being served proper food in Sydney
Source: Twitter

Team India arrived in Sydney to take part in their second T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against the Netherlands after beating Pakistan by four wickets on Sunday. However, the Men in Blue were not provided proper food at the training ground in Sydney after one of their sessions. 

The Indian players boycotted the lunch following their optional training session on Tuesday afternoon because it was cold and inadequate. 

The dressing room menu consisted of fruits, falafel, and 'make your own sandwich,' which did not appeal to the players, who voiced their discontent to the relevant official at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

READ| T20 World Cup: Team India not happy with food served at SCG ahead of NED clash, players boycott lunch at ground

Fans meanwhile were not happy as soon as the news circulated back home in India and plenty of them took to Twitter to voice their frustrations. 

While some called out ICC for the latest development, others shared hilarious memes regarding same. 

Check how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, reports also claimed that the Men in Blue were urged to train in Blacktown, which is 42 km away from the team hotel, so the squad decided to train a day before instead. 

READ| T20 World Cup: After lunch boycott, Team India refuses to go for practice sessions

Rohit Sharma and Co return to action on October 27 against the Netherlands. Surely, the Indian skipper will be questioned about the same in his pre-match press conference and it will be interesting to see what Rohit has to say about it. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white crop top paired with denim shorts, rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani reacts
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.