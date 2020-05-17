'Shahid Afridi should stay in his limits,' says Harbhajan Singh for his controversial Kashmir remarks

Shahid Afridi's remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has not gone well.

While the former Pakistani cricketer received backlash from Indians, cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were also criticised.

The two were included in this controversy after they had pledged support to Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus.

Now after receiving backlash on social media, the Indian spinner has spoken about Afridi's remarks and said that he is equally upset and outraged.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today.

Talking about his tweet to donate to the Afridi foundation, the off-spinner said his appeal to help people was a gesture to help those the need. Harbhajan also made it clear that Afridi has crossed his limit.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the Coronavirus.

"Even our Prime Minister has said that Coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions, and caste. So we were very clear with the cause that we were promoting, which was simply to help those in crisis.

"But this man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits," Harbhajan thundered.

About the backlash that is questioning his nationality, the veteran bowler says he doesn't have to prove his loyalty to people on social media.

"I was born in this country and will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done anything against my country.

"Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if at the border, I will be the first one to pick up a gun for the sake of my country."

As for his relations with Afridi, Harbhajan said it's a closed chapter now. "One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on," Harbhajan concluded.