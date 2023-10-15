‘Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram...': Ravi Shastri criticizes the excessive hype surrounding the Pakistani bowler

Despite the potential and threat that Shaheen possesses, he has yet to make an impact in the World Cup.

The highly anticipated World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad promised an exciting showdown between Pakistan's talented pacer, Shaheen Afridi, and India's formidable top order. This clash had been a cause for concern for the Indian team, as Shaheen Afridi had previously proven to be a nightmare for their batsmen.

Standing tall as a left-arm seamer, Shaheen possessed the unique ability to generate late movement, making him a formidable opponent for the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. However, despite the high expectations, Shaheen's recent poor form continued, and the Indian team capitalized on this opportunity, securing a resounding seven-wicket victory.

Despite the potential and threat that Shaheen possesses, he has yet to make an impact in the World Cup. In the first two games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, he only managed to take two wickets for 103 runs. As a result, his form became a major concern leading up to the India game. However, he had the support of experienced cricketers like Shahid Afridi, who had a conversation with his son-in-law to address the issues. Unfortunately, on the day of the big match, nothing seemed to work as Rohit slammed Shaheen on the very first ball.

Although Shaheen was able to dismiss Gill in the third over, his ability to swing the ball was neutralized by the Indian captain, who hit a boundary and a six against him during the Powerplay. India dominated the Powerplay, scoring 79 runs with Rohit contributing nearly 60 percent of them. As Pakistan struggled to make a comeback amidst Rohit's onslaught, former India head coach Ravi Shastri criticized Shaheen and the hype surrounding his impact with the new ball. While Shaheen has often been compared to the legendary Wasim Akram for his left-arm skills, Shastri dismissed these comparisons. In a straightforward assessment, Shastri stated that Pakistan must accept that Shaheen is not extraordinary.

"When Naseem Shah is not playing and this is the quality of spin... Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He is a good bowler with the new ball and can pick wickets, but there is nothing special about him. He is only a decent bowler. He's no big deal. You have to accept the truth," he said.