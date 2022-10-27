'Send real Mr Bean next time...', President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates team on win over Pakistan

Zimbabwe President on Mr Bean Controversy

Pakistan took a strong blow in the race for semifinals, as Babar Azam and Co. endured a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday. The low-scoring affair saw Pakistan manage 129/8 in response to Zimbabwe's 130/8.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday took to Twitter after the Zimbabwean cricket team beat Pakistan at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in a last-ball thriller.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, Zimbabwe's President wrote "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

What is the matter all about?

When a couple of Pakistani Twitter users attempted to get to the bottom of the matter and the source of the person's rage, the latter hilariously revealed that Pakistan had sent a person impersonating Mr. Bean or the legendary British actor Rowan Atkinson to one of Zimbabwe's local events, accusing him of'stealing' people's money during his visit to the African country.

Fans also reacted to the Fake Mr Bean controversy while also calling it the biggest rivalry in world cricket due to Pakistan's penchant for playing Zimbabwe in regular interviews in the past 3 years.

The 'Fake Mr. Bean,' also known as the 'Pak Bean,' is a Pakistani comedian named Mohammad Asif from Karachi's Kharadar neighborhood.