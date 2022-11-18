Sanju Samson amazes fans with no-look shots ahead of India-New Zealand T20Is, video goes viral

Sanju Samson enthralled the fans with his no-look shots during a practice session.

The Men in Blue have been sweating it out in Wellington since arriving for the first of three T20I series against New Zealand. The players arrived in Wellington on Monday (November 14) and have been very busy since then.

Under the watchful eye of stand-in head coach VVS Laxman, Team India is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation for the New Zealand challenge. The BCCI has been routinely updating fans through its social media account, and on Thursday (November 17), the apex board uploaded a video of Indian batsmen power-hitting.

WATCH:

The batters were drilling massive shots in the middle of the ground, from Sanju Samson to Rishabh Pant to Shubman Gill. The fans were captivated by Samson's no-look shots. Samson hit two fantastic no-look shots to thrill the fans. Those who witnessed Samson's exploits were quick to applaud the batter.

Samson, who has been in and out of the T20I squad in recent years, now has another chance to cement his place. The wicketkeeper-batsman appears to be in the starting lineup from the beginning. Samson was a member of the national squad that traveled to the 2022 T20 World Cup but did not compete.

Aside from Samson, the spotlight will be on Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav, among others. Hardik Pandya will captain a second-string team. He will be assisted by Rishabh Pant, who will also serve as vice-captain in ODIs. The ODI team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

The 3 T20Is are scheduled to be played on November 18, 20 and 22 in Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier, respectively

