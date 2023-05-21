‘Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal..’: Sania Mirza’s comment on husband Shoaib amid divorce rumours goes viral, watch video

Sania Mirza’s comment on husband Shoaib amid divorce rumours goes viral, watch video

Reports about the turbulent marriage of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik, who is former captain of Pakistan cricket team, surfaced few months ago with some reports claiming that Shoib Malik is dating a Pakistani actress.

The cryptic posts by Sania Mirza added fuel to the fire but both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have preferred not to make any public statement on this matter. It is to be noted that Sania Mirza and Shoaib are parents of a four-year-old son Izhaan.

At a recent event, a reported asked Sania Mirza asked how she manages her baby along with her career and the Indian tennis star gave a superb reply to the reporter.

“Jaise wo (Shoaib Malik) manage karte hain, waise main manage karti hu. Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal puchenge, to main bhi aapka jawaab de dungi,” said Sania Mirza. The video of the Sania Mirza’s reply has now gone viral on the social media.

Check out the video below:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010 in Hyderabad, India. The couple became parents in 2018.

Meanwhile, recently Shoaib Malik explained why he didn’t celebrate Eid with Sania Mirza. "Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say," Malik said. "There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot the people who are close to you. This is way neither I released a statement nor did she," said Shoaib on Geo News Programe 'Score