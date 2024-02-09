Twitter
Teams with most ODI series whitewashes

Steps to make a teddy bear at home

8 benefits of yoga

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Cricket

'Said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of...’: Gautam Gambhir's astonishing revelation ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir recounted when he said sorry to Brendon McCullum, his ex-KKR teammate.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Edited by

Gautam Gambhir, the former captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shared a story about when he apologized to Brendon McCullum in front of the whole team. This happened a few years ago during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Reflecting on that incident, Gambhir clarified why he apologized to McCullum.

In 2012, KKR faced a setback in the IPL final when Lakshmipathy Balaji got injured before the match against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Balaji's injury forced changes in KKR's lineup, leading to Brendon McCullum being left out for the final against CSK. Gambhir replaced Balaji with Brett Lee, and Manvinder Bisla partnered with Gambhir as the opener to meet the overseas player quota. Despite these adjustments, KKR won the IPL 2012 title by defeating CSK.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gambhir discussed why he openly apologized to Brendon McCullum, highlighting his courage in making that decision. Gambhir expressed regret for excluding McCullum from the team, emphasizing that it was a strategic choice, not based on McCullum's performance.

'Before heading to the final at Chepauk, I apologized to Brendon McCullum in front of the entire team. I said I am really sorry I had to drop you. It's not about your performance, but it's about our team combination.' It was a tough decision that no one wanted to make, but I had the courage to apologize to him in front of the whole team. There's nothing wrong with apologizing,' Gambhir said.

Manvinder Bisla played exceptionally well, scoring 89 runs off 48 balls, guiding the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory as they chased down a challenging target of 191 runs in just 19.4 overs. Bisla's outstanding innings earned him the Player of the Match award, marking a historic moment as the Knight Riders secured their first IPL title.

The former captain of India highlighted how important it is for a team to talk openly and clearly. The former Indian opening batsman acknowledged that even though these talks might be uncomfortable, they are essential for developing leadership skills.

'Had I not apologised in front of the entire team, somewhere deep inside my heart, I would have had that guilt that I have not communicated well enough. Leadership is not only about taking appreciation or shutting yourself off or taking credit. It’s about doing this stuff as well. Sometimes it’s awkward but that’s how you grow as a leader,' Gambhir concluded.

Gambhir guided KKR to win two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Now, he's set to boost the team's energy as the mentor for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Having played 154 IPL matches, he scored 4218 runs with an impressive T20 average of 31.01, including 36 half-centuries, and a notable strike rate of 123.91.

