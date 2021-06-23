Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and many others congratulate 'nice guys' New Zealand on WTC win

After heartbreaks of finishing second in the finals of 2015 and 2019 Cricket World Cups, New Zealand have finally broken the jinx of losing at the last hurdle as they beat the Virat Kohli's Indian team by eight wickets in the final on the reserve day to win the first-ever World Test Championship at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor - the two experienced batters for New Zealand - stayed till the end to get their side over the line and become the first winners of the WTC mace.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson led New Zealand's fightback on the reserve day by picking up crucial wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session, which was followed by left-arm pacer Trent Boult dismissing Ajinkya Rahane getting him caught down the leg side.

After lunch, the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant came out with a measured approach to coast along patiently, however, it was broken by the workhorse Wagner, whose perfect set-up accounted for the former's wicket.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, no other Indian batsman could offer any resistance and Tim Southee, who started this innings by removing both openers, finished the innings by removing the two Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for the innings.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did bring some excitement in the game taking the wickets of the two Kiwi openers, however, Taylor and Williamson were just too good for the Indian team on the day.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahela Jayawardene, Graeme Smith, Jimmy Neesham, Grant Elliot were amongst many cricketers and people who congratulated the nice guys New Zealand for winning the first-ever WTC.

Here are some of the reactions:

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.



As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team. pic.twitter.com/YVwnRGJXXr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2021

Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/TNnkLvaMsO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2021

A contest worthy to be called a Final.

The pendulum kept swinging both ways throughout the game but it was NZ who showed why they are the number 1 test side.

Congratulations to the @blackcaps!



Well played #TeamIndia, proud today and always! @bcci#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

Congratulations to New Zealand on winning the World Test Championship Kudos to #TeamIndia on making it all the way into the final. Chin up, boys — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 23, 2021

Humility, hard work, dedication to the team and the fans. World champions in so many ways.



Gather ye rose buds while ye may..........@BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/475Q3wz4mg — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) June 23, 2021

When McCullum took up captaincy he told his players let's get the nation of NZ talking proudly about the @BLACKCAPS similar to the All Blacks. Let's create our own identity. Fair to say Williamson & this team has certainly done that now #WTCFinal #INDvNZ #WTCFinal2021 #NZ June 23, 2021

Nothing can compensate for NZ ‘losing’ the 2019 World Cup. But the sporting gods have come up with a bloody good script to try. — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) June 23, 2021

Congrats @BLACKCAPS . What a win ! What consistency over 2 and half years ! Kane Williamson what a captain and player and Jamieson top bowler .congrats @BCCI team for superb performance in WTC but the better team on the occasion won . Fantastic game ! — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) June 23, 2021

So proud of this group of men. 5 years ago this result would have been unimaginable. Enjoy tonight lads! @blackcaps — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2021

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS .. absolutely brilliant effort on the day. Deserved test champions #WTCFinal — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 23, 2021

You cannot thank @BCCI enough for their commitment to test cricket and the way they leading our favourite format into the future.@BLACKCAPS congrats, the people’s champions!



#TestCricket #BCCI #IndiaVsNewZealand #WTC2021Final — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) June 23, 2021

New Zealand is the new Australia. Hamare raaste ka kaanta. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 23, 2021

New Zealand are just a brilliant cricket side. They would've been worthy winners in 2015 or 2019 in the 50 over men's WCs. They've been outstanding in Southampton. Fitting that Taylor & Williamson see it through. #WTCFinal2021 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 23, 2021

New Zealand are an unassuming, humble side who play cricket as it should be played. Lots of hardworking, disciplined, skilled players. This is probably their best test side and you have to admire them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2021

For Crowe. For Hadlee. For Bert Sutcliffe. For Stewie Dempster. Also, for Dipak Patel. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 23, 2021

Championships aati jaati rahengi, is team par bharosa rehna chahiye pic.twitter.com/32hrHfqlWV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2021

WC Semifinal: Kane Williamson 67 (95), Ross Taylor 74 (90)



WTC Final: Kane Williamson 52*(89), Ross Taylor 47*(100).



Only fitting that my most favourite cricketer in the world, ROSS TAYLOR, hit the winning runs today.



New Zealand have won the World Test Championship! pic.twitter.com/So3WjiNtJN June 23, 2021

Haven't seen any team handle such a big moment so gracefully. New Zealand, perfect advertisement for Gentleman's game. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) June 23, 2021