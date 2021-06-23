Search icon
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in the final to win the first-ever World Test Championship at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Updated: Jun 24, 2021, 01:12 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and many others congratulate 'nice guys' New Zealand on WTC win

After heartbreaks of finishing second in the finals of 2015 and 2019 Cricket World Cups, New Zealand have finally broken the jinx of losing at the last hurdle as they beat the Virat Kohli's Indian team by eight wickets in the final on the reserve day to win the first-ever World Test Championship at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor - the two experienced batters for New Zealand - stayed till the end to get their side over the line and become the first winners of the WTC mace.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson led New Zealand's fightback on the reserve day by picking up crucial wickets of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session, which was followed by left-arm pacer Trent Boult dismissing Ajinkya Rahane getting him caught down the leg side.

After lunch, the pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant came out with a measured approach to coast along patiently, however, it was broken by the workhorse Wagner, whose perfect set-up accounted for the former's wicket.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, no other Indian batsman could offer any resistance and Tim Southee, who started this innings by removing both openers, finished the innings by removing the two Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for the innings.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did bring some excitement in the game taking the wickets of the two Kiwi openers, however, Taylor and Williamson were just too good for the Indian team on the day.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahela Jayawardene, Graeme Smith, Jimmy Neesham, Grant Elliot were amongst many cricketers and people who congratulated the nice guys New Zealand for winning the first-ever WTC.

Here are some of the reactions:

