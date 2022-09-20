SA20 auction: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran's priceless reaction after bagging Tristan Stubbs goes viral

Kaviya Maran steals the spotlight during SA20 player auction

South African sensation Tristan Stubbs has become the talk of the town on the internet after fetching a mind-boggling Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape to become the most expensive pick at the inaugural SA20 Player Auction on Monday.

After bagging Stubbs, Eastern Cape owner Kaviya Maran, who is also the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was visibly ecstatic and her reaction after winning the bid for Stubbs is breaking the internet.

"Four franchises were involved in a bidding war with MI Cape Town making the initial move followed by Paarl Royals. However, towards the end, it was Johannesburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who fought tooth and nail before the latter made a winning bid of R 9.2 million.

Kaviya, who is also renowned by the name of 'national crush' of India because of her killer looks, managed to steal all the spotlight during the SA20 auction as well.

Watch Kaviya Maran's reaction after bagging Tristan Stubbs:

The auction continues Stubbs' rise in T20 Cricket. During the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge, he smashed 293 runs in seven innings at a massive strike rate of 183.12.

He was signed by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season of the league as a replacement for Tymal Mills while he was still uncapped.

Stubbs made headlines during his first international cricket outing by smashing 72 runs in just 28 balls as a number six batter against England.

Following this, he joined Manchester Originals for The Hundred where his part-time spin helped his side tackle left-handers.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape full squad: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse.

