SA vs WI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies match in Dubai

The 18th match of Group 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see South Africa lock horns against West Indies for the first time in Dubai. Both the teams have started their campaign with a defeat and would be desperate to improve things from here.

The two teams have played 15 matches against each other in this format with South Africa winning 9 matches while West Indies managed to secure 6 wins. The last time they faced each other, South Africa beat West Indies by 25 runs.

The defending champions Windies will have to reassess their strategy after such a massive defeat while, on the other hand, South Africa will hope its batters to contribute in this game.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der-Dussen, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Akeal Hosein

SA vs WI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock(wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

South Africa vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (C), Aiden Markram, Evin Lewis (VC), Rassie van der-Dussen, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Akeal Hosein

South Africa vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 26. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder