SA vs IND: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks shine as South Africa beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

South Africa and India will face off in the series decider on December 21.

Tony de Zorzi's magnificent 119 and Nandre Burger's exceptional bowling performance helped South Africa level the series against India with a comprehensive win in Gqeberha on December 19.

In a complete role reversal from the first ODI, the Proteas dominated the visitors and secured an eight-wicket victory.

Opting to field first, South Africa never allowed India to take control. Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul managed to score half-centuries, but they received little support from the rest of the team. As a result, India struggled and could only reach a total of 211 runs in 46.2 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed for the second consecutive match after Nandre Burger dismissed him. Burger was the standout bowler for the Proteas, also taking the wickets of Tilak Varma and KL Rahul, finishing with impressive figures of 10-0-30-3.

Sai Sudharsan once again impressed for India, scoring his second consecutive fifty and stabilizing the Indian innings alongside KL Rahul. The Indian captain started cautiously but eventually found his rhythm.

However, Williams provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Sudharsan, which brought the hosts back into the game. Sanju Samson, despite showing promise with a boundary, struggled to find his footing in the challenging conditions and was eventually dismissed by Williams for 12 runs off 23 balls.

Rinku Singh, who made his ODI debut on Tuesday, started off brilliantly and seemed to have launched a counter-attack against the Proteas. However, Rahul's wicket derailed the momentum of the Indian innings massively.

In the end, the visitors were bowled out for a mere 211 runs, with Burger taking three wickets.

The chase by South Africa had a cautious start, with De Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks scoring 39 runs in the first 10 overs. However, the opening duo would soon accelerate, with De Zorzi taking charge in the partnership.

Both players took control of the chase and reached their fifties as their partnership surpassed 100 runs.

De Zorzi and Hendricks broke the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in Port Elizabeth, putting on 130 runs before Arshdeep dismissed Hendricks. De Zorzi continued his impressive performance, quickly surpassing the 80-run mark and entering the nineties.

Rassie van der Dussen joined De Zorzi, eager to make up for his duck in the first ODI. He played some delightful shots, keeping the pressure on the Indian bowlers. De Zorzi hit a six and a single to reach 99 runs, and a double brought him his maiden hundred off just 109 balls.

From there, De Zorzi and Van der Dussen brought the hosts close to the target before Rinku Singh decided to have some fun. The Indian batter dismissed Van der Dussen with his second ball, much to the delight of the fans.

De Zorzi sealed the deal with a six off Sais' bowling, securing victory for the home side and leveling the series. South Africa and India will face off in the series decider on December 21.