SA vs ENG: WATCH Ben Stokes abuses fan on camera, apologises later

Ben Stokes may face disciplinary action after his verbal spat with a spectator on Day 1 of the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers.

The world cricketer of the year had an angry altercation with a spectator after he was dismissed for two on Friday.

Stokes stopped briefly as he left the field and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him.

“Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***,” Stokes said, according to the television footage that captured the spat as he started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

The all-rounder's verbal spat was picked up by the broadcaster but wasn't telecasted live. However, it was later shown and was then widely shared on social media.

WATCH:

Ben Stokes offering somebody out. Things you love to see. National hero. Will still get a ban though. pic.twitter.com/M0pn2CzyQK — Andy Widdowson (@andygwiddowson) January 24, 2020

The cricketer later apologised for his outburst and said: "I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way. As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd.

"I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world. Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win."

Ashley Giles, Managing Director for England Men's Cricket, added: "It is disappointing that a member of the public has gone out of their way to abuse Ben as he was leaving the field. Ben is fully aware that he should not have reacted in the way that he did and apologises for his actions.

"In addition to this incident, members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the day's play. We have requested to the venue to ensure that security and stewarding are enhanced for the remainder of the match so that players' and staff members can go about their duties without provocation," Cricbuzz reported.

Stokes could be guilty of Article 2.3 of ICC's Code of Conduct: "use of an audible obscenity during an international match".

The England batsman could get one demerit point and he currently has no active demerit points against his name.

According to another Article 3.3, which relates to "threat of assault on a player, team official, or spectator", the player could be handed out five or six demerit points and a suspension.

Stokes could also come under scrutiny with regard to "conduct that brings the game into disrepute".