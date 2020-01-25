SA vs ENG: Ben Stokes fined by ICC for verbally abusing fan during Wanderers Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have officially fined Ben Stokes for getting into a verbal spat with a spectator on Day 1 of the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers.

The head governing body fined Stokes 15 percent of his match fee and given him one demerit point on Saturday (January 25) for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

England's star allrounder had an angry altercation with a spectator after he was dismissed for two on Friday.

Stokes stopped briefly as he left the field and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him.

“Come say that to me outside the ground, you f***ing four-eyed c***,” Stokes said, according to the television footage that captured the spat as he started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

The world cricketer of the year's verbal spat was picked up by the broadcaster but wasn't telecasted live. However, it was later shown and was then widely shared on social media.

Stokes apologized for his outburst and released a long statement which read: "I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way. As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd."

"I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world. Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win."