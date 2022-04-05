RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli run out by Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens call it 'heartbreaking'

Going into the IPL 2022 mega auction, RCB raised eyebrows as they decided not to retain Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been one of the best performers for the franchise in recent years. On Tuesday, the former RCB spinner came back to haunt his old team as Chahal dismissed Virat Kohli via a runout and also took Faf du Plessis' wicket.
Two of the most influential players for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal had a hand in the dismissal of both Virat and Faf du Plessis.
First, Chahal struck in the seventh over of the second inning, to dismiss Du Plessis, and later, he was on-hand to run out Virat Kohli, as the latter tried to sneak a run, but some good work from Sanju Samson and Chahal would prove to be the end of Kohli.
Here's Yuzvendra Chahal's run out on Virat Kohli:
Netizens meanwhile were out to troll RCB as the franchise didn't retain Chahal, and the Indian spinner did a lot of damage in the very first outing against his former team.
While some fans called Chahal's dismissal of Kohli 'heartbreaking', others shared hilarious memes.
Meanwhile, talking about the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile responded by scoring 169 runs in their respective 20 overs, thanks to Jos Buttler (70* off 47) and Shimron Hetmyer's (42* off 31) knocks, who were ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 29).
Chasing a target of 170, RCB were 110/5 after the end of 14 overs, at the time of writing.